Western Midstream Partners Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)WESBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.07M (-9.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adj. EBITDA of $470.5M.
- Over the last 1 year, WES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.