Lottery.com readies for SPAC deal listing at $526M valuation
Feb. 22, 2021 12:57 PM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)LTRYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AutoLotto (Lottery.com) has agreed to a SPAC merger deal with Trident Acquisitions (TDAC -1.4%) that sees post-merger enterprise value of ~$526M, which includes more than $45M in cash. The definitive agreement comes after the company extended its business combination deadline back in November last year.
- Upon completion, the combined company will go public on Nasdaq with the name Lottery.com under the new ticker symbol “LTRY.”
- Lottery.com offers official state-sanctioned lottery games online, like Powerball, Mega Millions, and is named as the world’s largest provider of lottery data to over 400 digital publishers. From 2016 to 2020, Lottery.com grew gross revenue at a CAGR of 322% and now expects $71M revenue in 2021, $280M in 2022, and $571M in 2023.
- Company statement, "Net proceeds raised from the transaction will be used to support Lottery.com’s working capital and global platform expansion."
- Lottery.com’s stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company, with no minimum cash requirement to close the business combination.
- Trident CEO Vadim Komissarov said "Lottery.com’s innovative platform has already made significant progress bringing the lottery industry into the digital age and continuing to expand its markets both domestically and internationally."
- Now Read: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. stock falls on SPAC deal to buy ATI Physical Therapy