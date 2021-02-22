Hisamitsu's Noven submits dextroamphetamine transdermal system NDA for ADHD
Feb. 22, 2021
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:HTSUF) company Noven Pharmaceuticals has submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA seeking approval to market its dextroamphetamine transdermal system (ATS) for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
- Noven’s ATS is an investigational therapy developed for the treatment of ADHD for patients six years and older. Currently, there is no amphetamine-based transdermal treatment option available for ADHD.
- The NDA submission is supported by results from a multicenter, laboratory classroom study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ATS in over 100 pediatric patients with ADHD.