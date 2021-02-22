On a relatively even toned Monday for markets two exchange traded funds are having a solid performance so far. PureFunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) and Oil Services VanEck ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) are both trading positively, SILJ is up 7.45% and OIH is up 6.71% so far on the day.

With the S&P 500 fluttering back and forth between green and red there has not been to many major ETF based moves. The commodities space has been a bit of a different story with oil and silver both up respectively 3.03% and 2.70%.

We are at the midpoint of the day but both SILJ and OIH keep bouncing in and out of the top three performing ETFs so we will have to see where they finish.

One way we can evaluate the market sentiment for these funds is by looking at the options market where we can measure the put/call ratio. SILJ has a put/call ratio of 0.11 and OIH is at 0.25, indicating that there are more current buyer positions in the market versus sellers. This can be viewed by some as more upside to go from here or through the eyes of a contrarian as its time to revert back to the mean.

SILJ with AUM north of $775 million and OIH with over $823 million AUM both have some time to go before the trading day ends but as of now the commodity-based funds are todays lunchtime winners.