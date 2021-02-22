The Brink's Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 1:15 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)BCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.