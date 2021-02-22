Alcon Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)ALCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+1.6% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects core gross margin of 61.6% and core operating margin of 15.6%.
  • The company is expected to provide FY21 guidance.
  • Over the last 1 year, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
