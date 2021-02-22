Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- 35Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-70.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-33.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Production of 361.3 Mboe/d vs. guided 355-370 Mboe/d.
- Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.