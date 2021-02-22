Range Resources Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)RRCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $508.22M (-20.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Production of 2,110.2 Mmcfe/d vs. guided 2,100 Mmcfe/d.
  • Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
