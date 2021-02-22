B2Gold Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.9M (+53.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.