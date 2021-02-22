Toll Brothers Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)TOLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. homebuilding gross margin of 22.9% and backlog ASP of $811.4M.
- Over the last 1 year, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.