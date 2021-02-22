Summit Materials Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)SUMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-72.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.86M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.