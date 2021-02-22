Armstrong World Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 2:29 PM ETArmstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)AWIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-39.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.43M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.