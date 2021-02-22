Intuit FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-42.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Product sales estimate $539.7M
- Service and other revenue estimate $1.11B
- R&D expenses estimate $323.2M
- Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.