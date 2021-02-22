Avangrid Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.