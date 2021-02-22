PDS Biotech and Farmacore join Blanver for COVID-19 vaccine development

  • PDS Biotechnology (PDSB +8.2%) and Farmacore Biotechnology announced a partnership with Blanver Farmoquímica e Farmacêutica S.A. to develop and commercialize a COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.
  • With the selection of a clinical research organization in Brazil, Farmacore engages in the regulatory and clinical trial efforts in Brazil, while Blanver will manufacture, promote, distribute, and commercialize the Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America, per the agreement.
  • The consortium is in talks with specific government agencies in Brazil to extend the preclinical funding to cover the upcoming human clinical trials expected to begin in H1 2021.
  • The vaccine candidate Versamune-CoV-2 (PDS0203) based on recombinant proteins (subunit vaccine) yielded positive preclinical data, as announced by PDS Biotechnology in July 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.