PDS Biotech and Farmacore join Blanver for COVID-19 vaccine development
Feb. 22, 2021 3:52 PM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)PDSBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PDS Biotechnology (PDSB +8.2%) and Farmacore Biotechnology announced a partnership with Blanver Farmoquímica e Farmacêutica S.A. to develop and commercialize a COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.
- With the selection of a clinical research organization in Brazil, Farmacore engages in the regulatory and clinical trial efforts in Brazil, while Blanver will manufacture, promote, distribute, and commercialize the Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America, per the agreement.
- The consortium is in talks with specific government agencies in Brazil to extend the preclinical funding to cover the upcoming human clinical trials expected to begin in H1 2021.
- The vaccine candidate Versamune-CoV-2 (PDS0203) based on recombinant proteins (subunit vaccine) yielded positive preclinical data, as announced by PDS Biotechnology in July 2020.