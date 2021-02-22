Innocan completes first full-scale manufacturing run in U.S.
Feb. 22, 2021 4:04 PM ETInnoCan Pharma Corporation (INNPF)INNPFBy: SA News Team
- Innocan Pharma (OTCPK:INNPF) announces the completion of its first full and large-scale commercial production of its SYNONY premium cosmetic line and Relief &Go OTC pain relief spray in the United States and the launch of its US Commercial Website.
- Innocan has successfully completed its first commercial manufacturing run in the US of 40,000 Units of its SYNONY and Relief & Go brands, the company said.
- The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Innocan Pharma Ltd, has set in place agreements with world-leading companies for the fulfillment, logistics, and service required to support the activities on this website.