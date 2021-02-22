Rates rise, Tesla sinks and the Nasdaq falls

  • The jump in interest interest rates gave the stock market pause again today, with high-valuation growth stocks taking it on of the chin.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) (NASDAQ:QQQ) -2.5% was the worst performer.
  • The Big 6 megacaps all tumbled, with Tesla down 8%.
  • The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) -O.8% was down, but had the losses tempered by the reflation trade stocks.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the best performer of the six S&P sectors in the green.
  • The price-weighted Dow (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) +0.1% managed a gain from Caterpillar and Disney approaching an all-time high.
  • Rates kept climbing, giving pause to those who have used the low-rate TINA trade as a reason for the huge jump in valuations.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 1.36% The 30-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 2.18%.
  • The steepening of the yield curve
