Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Feb. 22, 2021 4:14 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)PANWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of -$1.48 misses by $0.69.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+24.9% Y/Y) beats by $34M.

  • For the fiscal third quarter 2021, the company expects:

    • Total billings in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 20% and 22%.
    • Total revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion (consensus $1.05B), representing year-over-year growth of between 21% and 22%.
    • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.27 to $1.29 vs. $1.43.

    For the fiscal year 2021, the company is raising guidance and expects:

    • Total billings in the range of $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 19% and 20%.
    • Total revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion (consensus $4.13B), representing year-over-year growth of between 22% and 23%.
    • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $5.80 to $5.90 vs. $5.81 consensus.
    • Shares -5%.
  • Press Release
