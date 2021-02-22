Republic Services EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue

  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.57B (-0.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • FY21 guidance: Company expects Adj. EPS to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.73; adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $1,300M to $1,375M; Revenue increase in average yield of ~2.5% and volume growth to be in the range of 1.5% to 2.0%; and adj. EBITDA margin of ~29.5%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.