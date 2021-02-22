Republic Services EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue
Feb. 22, 2021 4:17 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)RSGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.57B (-0.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- FY21 guidance: Company expects Adj. EPS to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.73; adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $1,300M to $1,375M; Revenue increase in average yield of ~2.5% and volume growth to be in the range of 1.5% to 2.0%; and adj. EBITDA margin of ~29.5%.
- Press Release