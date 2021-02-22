SBA Communications beats FFO estimates after strong 2020 finish, increases dividend

Feb. 22, 2021 4:23 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)SBACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is 0.9% lower in early aftermarket action following Q4 earnings where it topped estimates for funds from operations and boosted its dividend by about 25%.
  • Adjusted FFO/share landed at $2.49, up 14.2% year-over-year (and up 18.8% excluding foreign-exchange effects).
  • Site leasing revenue rose 2.5% to $493M, while site development revenue jumped nearly 32% to $43M. Tower cash flow rose 3.8% to $402.2M.
  • “The fourth quarter was our strongest of the year in terms of customer activity, and we continued to execute very well notwithstanding the ongoing impact of Covid-19 to varying degrees across all of our markets," says CEO Jeffrey Stoops.
  • Net income rose 57% to $105.8M, and EBIDA increased by 5% to $380.6M.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.