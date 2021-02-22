SBA Communications beats FFO estimates after strong 2020 finish, increases dividend
Feb. 22, 2021 4:23 PM ET
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is 0.9% lower in early aftermarket action following Q4 earnings where it topped estimates for funds from operations and boosted its dividend by about 25%.
- Adjusted FFO/share landed at $2.49, up 14.2% year-over-year (and up 18.8% excluding foreign-exchange effects).
- Site leasing revenue rose 2.5% to $493M, while site development revenue jumped nearly 32% to $43M. Tower cash flow rose 3.8% to $402.2M.
- “The fourth quarter was our strongest of the year in terms of customer activity, and we continued to execute very well notwithstanding the ongoing impact of Covid-19 to varying degrees across all of our markets," says CEO Jeffrey Stoops.
- Net income rose 57% to $105.8M, and EBIDA increased by 5% to $380.6M.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
