RealReal falls 3% after Q4 results fall short of expectations
Feb. 22, 2021 4:25 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)REALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) trades lower after missing estimates with both lines of its Q4 report.
- Consignment & service revenue and direct revenue both fell short of expectations and gross margin was 60.5% of sales vs. 66.7% a year ago ago and 64.2% consensus.
- CEO outlook: "We exited 2020 with our marketplace back to GMV growth, supply momentum increasing and widespread vaccine distribution hopefully around the corner. Growth is a powerful driver of profitability as it enables us to realize efficiencies in our operations, leverage our fixed expenses, and negotiate better rates with our service providers. We remain focused on executing our growth recovery plans and have accelerated the timeline for opening our new Arizona authentication center to support our next phase of growth. We will continue building on the strong momentum of the past several months to position us to profitably capitalize on the large luxury resale opportunity ahead."
- RealReal anticipates Q1 GMV will be in the range of $301M to $310M, up 17% to 20% from a year ago.
- REAL -2.94% in AH trading to $27.77 after the Q4 earnings miss.