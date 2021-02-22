Texas refineries slowly restart with Houston plants lagging
Feb. 22, 2021 5:42 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), XOM, VLO, SHEL, LYBMPC, XOM, VLO, SHEL, LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast are slowly beginning to restart operations following last week's winter storm that shut down the state's fuel processing and petrochemical industries.
- More than 2M bbl/day in refining output remains down without yet restarting, mostly in the Houston area, and some refineries still are only partially operational.
- The largest U.S. refinery, Motiva Enterprises' 607K bbl/day Port Arthur plant, filed a notice with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of plans to begin a 17-day restart today.
- Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City reportedly restarted the co-generation unit, but process lines, fittings and water pipes throughout the refinery need repair.
- Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 560K bbl/day Baytown refinery on the Houston Ship Channel has regained power and is beginning attempts to restart some units, while its 369K bbl/day Beaumont refinery reportedly has slowed preparations to restart as it awaits more power.
- Valero (NYSE:VLO) began restarting its 290K bbl/day Corpus Christi plant on Saturday and is restarting its 335K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery.
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its Deer Park refinery on the Houston Ship Channel is being assessed for a potential return to safe operations.
- Reports say LyondellBasell's (NYSE:LYB) refinery on the Houston Ship Channel may remain inoperable another week or more while it repairs leaks, damage to equipment and pipe ruptures.