KKR buying majority of Telefónica Chile fiber network with plans to open access
Feb. 22, 2021
- KKR is taking a majority stake in the fiber-optic network of Telefónica Chile (NYSE:TEF) with a plan to create Chile's first open access network.
- The transaction is valued about $1B. It's expected to close in the first half of the year.
- And Telefónica will retain about 40% of the business. KKR will make the fiber network open access through a newly established independent Chilean company, with assets managed locally.
- It will represent the country's first wholesale digital infrastructure network open to all current and future telecom operators.
- And the plan is expected to expand broadband coverage from a current 2M households to at lesat 3.5M households by 2023, while providing wholesale service to more than 40,000 businesses, telecom towers and small cells.
- After hours: TEF +0.4%.