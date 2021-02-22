KKR buying majority of Telefónica Chile fiber network with plans to open access

  • KKR is taking a majority stake in the fiber-optic network of Telefónica Chile (NYSE:TEF) with a plan to create Chile's first open access network.
  • The transaction is valued about $1B. It's expected to close in the first half of the year.
  • And Telefónica will retain about 40% of the business. KKR will make the fiber network open access through a newly established independent Chilean company, with assets managed locally.
  • It will represent the country's first wholesale digital infrastructure network open to all current and future telecom operators.
  • And the plan is expected to expand broadband coverage from a current 2M households to at lesat 3.5M households by 2023, while providing wholesale service to more than 40,000 businesses, telecom towers and small cells.
