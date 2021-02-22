NRG Energy's Q4 results delayed as Texas legislature probes power outages
Feb. 22, 2021 1:07 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)NRGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NRG Energy (NRG -6.8%) is one of today's five biggest losers on the S&P 500 after announcing a delay in releasing its Q4 2020 results until March 1.
- NRG says President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez will appear before the Texas Legislature on Feb. 25 and meet with other stakeholders in the state throughout the week.
- The Texas House committees on state affairs and energy resources are due to hold a Feb. 25 joint hearing, seeking a response from industry, suppliers and grid operators on last week's statewide outages.
- NRG shares have fallen in four of the past five sessions and now trade -14% since the Feb. 12 close.
- NRG was one of several power companies receiving Civil Investigative Demands by the Texas Attorney General's office in an investigation related to the power failures.