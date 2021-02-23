Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to change name of popular SUVs
- The principal chief of the Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its SUVs, and even held a video call with representatives from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the parent company of the Jeep brand since a merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot. He was left with the impression that representatives were of good faith and wanted to understand the concerns, but no commitments were made regarding the Jeep Cherokee name.
- "Financial incentives, things of that nature, to me, don't remedy the underlying problem," added Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. "I think we're in a day and age in this country where it's time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general. "I'm sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car."
- Response from Jeep: "Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride. We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr."
- Some history: Jeep first used the Cherokee name in a 1974 two-door wagon, with one trim was called Cherokee Chief. It has since built cars called Cherokee continuously, although from 2002 through 2013 the cars were known as the Liberty in the North American market. The Grand Cherokee is Jeep's best-selling vehicle, and the Cherokee is its third biggest-selling model. In 2020, the two made up more than 40% of Jeep's total annual sales.
- The criticism isn't limited to the auto industry. In fact, several companies and sports teams have stopped using brand names and logos that used ethnic stereotypes and caricatures over the past year. Those include Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, Land O' Lakes and Eskimo Pie, as well as reviews of Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat. Sports teams like the MLB's Cleveland Indians and the NFL's Washington Redskins also dropped Native American imagery and names from their franchises.