Dillard's falls after mixed Q4 earnings report
Feb. 23, 2021 7:19 AM ETDillard's, Inc. (DDS)DDSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Telsey Advisory Group increases its price target on Market Perform-rated Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) to $80 after taking in the Q4 earnings report.
- Analyst Dana Telsey said, "Overall, the fourth quarter report from Dillard's was relatively consistent with the company's third quarter release in mid-November as sales came in a bit light of expectations, while gross margin slightly exceeded expectations and much tighter cost management delivered the outsized earnings beat. While the retail segment did demonstrate sequential improvement in the fourth quarter, the high-teens comp decline represented a fourth consecutive period of sharp double-digit negative comp performance highlighting the challenges in the channel."
- The new price target assumes an 18.4X multiple on the firm's FY22 EPS estimate of $4.34, roughly in-line with the average NTM multiple over the last two years.
- Shares of Dillard's are down 4.14% premarket to $77.50 after the mixed Q4 earnings report.