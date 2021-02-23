SPAC Arctos NorthStar Acquisition prices $275M IPO

  • Arctos NorthStar Acquisition prices its initial public offering of 27.5M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol (ANAC.U) beginning February 23, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.5/share.
  • Following the units listing, company expects the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (ANAC) and (ANAC.WS)” respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on Feb. 25, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.