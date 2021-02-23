SPAC Arctos NorthStar Acquisition prices $275M IPO
Feb. 23, 2021 10:41 AM ETArctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. Units (ANAC.U), ANAC, ANAC.WSANAC.U, ANAC, ANAC.WSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Arctos NorthStar Acquisition prices its initial public offering of 27.5M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol (ANAC.U) beginning February 23, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.5/share.
- Following the units listing, company expects the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (ANAC) and (ANAC.WS)” respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb. 25, 2021.