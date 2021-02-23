Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2021 10:51 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)RYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.26 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$11.58B (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$531.8M
- Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.