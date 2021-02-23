CareDx Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)CDNABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.64M (+55.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.