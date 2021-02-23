Itron Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2021 12:51 PM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)ITRIBy: SA News Team
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.88M (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.