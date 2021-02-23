EC chief says Google could face antitrust consequence on pullout threats

Feb. 23, 2021 3:33 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • European competition chief Margrethe Vestager has raised the specter of antitrust action against Google (GOOG +0.6%, GOOGL +0.5%) if the search giant tries to repurpose its threats to pull search from Australia.
  • Turning to the "situation in Australia and in France": "If a dominant company stops supplying something that is essential ... of course that can be for competition authorities to look at," Vestager said to a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.
  • "I think we would have a number of tools to use," she said amid discussions pressing two new legislative moves, a Digital Services Act and a Digital Markets act.
