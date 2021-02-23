Stock market rebounds with the dip-buyers to the rescue
- The demise of the megacap stocks was greatly exaggerated.
- The broader market finished the day higher, while the megacaps went from a vicious selloff to mostly higher, helped in part by Fed Chairman Jay Powell.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.1% closed higher after having been down as much as much as 1.8% during the session. The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.5% closed well off the lows. It was down more than 4% shortly after the opening bell.
- The Big Six megacaps finished mixed, with three higher and three lower. While that my not be too impressive, they had been a huge drag on the major averages early.
- Apple led the group and it's planning annual dividend increases.
- Tesla, which had plunged more than 12%, pared losses to close 2.2% down. Barclays said the stock is now in the hands of Reddit.