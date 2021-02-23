Waitr partners with Nextbite for delivery-only restaurant concept
Feb. 23, 2021 4:18 PM ETWaitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)WTRHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Through a new partnership with Nextbite for food delivery from virtual brands – also known as ghost kitchens, Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced the first group of delivery-only restaurant concepts have been added to the Waitr and Bite Squad platforms.
- With this new collaboration, customers of Waitr and Bite Squad can enjoy a significant increase in restaurant choices.
- Nextbite, a pioneer in the virtual restaurant space and food on-demand revolution, has created the concept with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through the Waitr and Bite Squad apps.
- Together, these two companies help restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating successful food service across the country.