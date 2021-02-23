Intuit slumps as late tax season cuts FQ2 sales
Feb. 23, 2021 4:22 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)INTUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reports $1.6B in fiscal Q2 revenue, down 7% on the year and $10M below consensus estimates but topping the lowered sales range provided earlier this month.
- Consumer Sales fell 71% on the year to $147M. The company attributed the sales weakness to the late open to the 2021 tax season. The IRS started accepting/processing returns on February 12 versus January 27 last year.
- Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue was up 11% to $1.1B and Online Ecosystem grew 22% to $644M.
- Credit Karma revenue totaled $144M since the December 3 acquisition.
- EPS topped estimates with $0.68, matching the higher end of the guidance.
- Operating income dropped from $384M last year to $235M.
- "We continue to see strong momentum and accelerating innovation across the company with our A.I.-driven expert platform strategy," says CEO Sasan Goodarzi. "Small Business and Self-Employed Group delivered double-digit revenue growth and Credit Karma performed very well since we completed the acquisition in December. We are encouraged by our early results this tax season, and we are confident in our game plan to win."
- For Q3, Intuit forecasts revenue growth of 53-55% for about $4.59-4.65B (consensus: $4.49B) and EPS of $6.75-6.85 (consensus: $6.70).
- Intuit reiterates its FY21 outlook with $8.81-8.995G in revenue (consensus: $8.9B) and $8.20-8.40 EPS (consensus: $8.36).
- INTU shares are down 3.7% after hours.
