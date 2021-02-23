Gibraltar divests Industrial Business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) completed the sale of its Industrial business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other special situations.
- "Our Industrial team has done a tremendous job of driving continuous improvement and accelerating growth of higher margin product lines," president & CEO Bill Bosway commented,
- Gibraltar expects to use the cash received to reduce outstanding debt.
- Gibraltar will classify the Industrial business as a discontinued operation in its 4Q20 and will provide additional information regarding the divesture during its Q4 earnings scheduled on Feb.25.