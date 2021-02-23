Jazz sees product revenues rise 14% in Q4 but adjusted net income falls nearly 10%

Feb. 23, 2021 4:56 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), GWPHJAZZ, GWPHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported Q4 EPS that missed analyst estimates by $0.20, though revenue beat by nearly $26.7M.
  • Product sales of Xywav, a nacrolepsy drug that launched in November, in the quarter were $15.3M.
  • At the end of Q4, there were 1,900 patients on Xywav, which has 92% less sodium than Xyrem.
  • Xyrem sales increased 1% in the quarter compared to the prior-year period to $439.3M, and remained the company's top-selling drug.
  • Sales of Sunosi, which is indicated for daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea, were $8.7M in the quarter, up from $2.7M in Q4 2020. Sunosi was approved in July 2020.
  • Sales of Zepzelca, which was approved in June 2020 and is used to treat small cell lung cancer, was $53.4M in the quarter.
  • Total revenues increased 14% quarter over quarter from $581.7M to $665.5M.
  • However, adjusted net income fell 9.7% quarter over quarter from $253.2M to $227.8M.
  • In the quarter, Jazz submitted a BLA for JZP-458 for acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and lymphoblastic lymphoma, with a decision and launched expected mid-year.
  • Earlier this month, Jazz announced it would acquire GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a deal worth $7.2B.
  • Jazz shares are up 1.9% to $160.49 in after-hours trading.
