Jazz sees product revenues rise 14% in Q4 but adjusted net income falls nearly 10%
Feb. 23, 2021 4:56 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), GWPHJAZZ, GWPHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported Q4 EPS that missed analyst estimates by $0.20, though revenue beat by nearly $26.7M.
- Product sales of Xywav, a nacrolepsy drug that launched in November, in the quarter were $15.3M.
- At the end of Q4, there were 1,900 patients on Xywav, which has 92% less sodium than Xyrem.
- Xyrem sales increased 1% in the quarter compared to the prior-year period to $439.3M, and remained the company's top-selling drug.
- Sales of Sunosi, which is indicated for daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea, were $8.7M in the quarter, up from $2.7M in Q4 2020. Sunosi was approved in July 2020.
- Sales of Zepzelca, which was approved in June 2020 and is used to treat small cell lung cancer, was $53.4M in the quarter.
- Total revenues increased 14% quarter over quarter from $581.7M to $665.5M.
- However, adjusted net income fell 9.7% quarter over quarter from $253.2M to $227.8M.
- In the quarter, Jazz submitted a BLA for JZP-458 for acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and lymphoblastic lymphoma, with a decision and launched expected mid-year.
- Earlier this month, Jazz announced it would acquire GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a deal worth $7.2B.
- Jazz shares are up 1.9% to $160.49 in after-hours trading.