AssetMark has a new CEO
Feb. 23, 2021 4:40 PM ETAssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)AMKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) board named 25 years industry veteran Natalie Wolfsen as its new CEO and 25 years industry veteran Michael Kim as its new President; both appointments effective as of Mar. 3, 2021.
- Ms. Wolfsen and Mr. Kim are succeeding Charles Goldman, who will be leaving his role as President and CEO and as a board member.
- Mr. Goldman will assist in the transition by serving as a consultant to the company for one year; Ms. Wolfsen will also join the AssetMark board.
- Ms. Wolfsen most recently served as AssetMark's EVP and Chief Solutions Officer; Mr. Kim most recently served as EVP and Chief Client Officer at AssetMark.