Calumet evaluating renewable diesel project for Montana refinery
Feb. 23, 2021
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) says it is evaluating the potential reconfiguration of an existing hydrocracker to enable production of renewable diesel at its 30K bbl/day refinery in Great Falls, Mont.
- Calumet says it estimates the "oversized hydrocracker" at Great Falls can be reconfigured to process 10K-12K bbl/day of renewable feedstock into diesel at the lowest capital cost per barrel of any currently proposed industry project of this type.
- The potential project, which the company says would be funded by third-party equity given strong investor interest in renewables, also could allow the refinery to retain ongoing processing of 10K-12K bbl/day of low-cost Canadian crudes.
- "We believe Great Falls, which connects western agriculture with [U.S.] West Coast and Canadian clean product markets, presents one of the most compelling opportunities for renewable diesel production in North America," Calumet says.
