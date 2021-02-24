Square cut to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo as optimism is priced in
- Wells Fargo Securities analyst Timothy Willi downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Equal Weight from Overweight as he believes much of the optimism for Seller and Cash App's growth is already factored into SQ's stock price.
- "Gains going forward are likely to be more modest," Willi writes in a note.
- Trims 2021 EPS estimate to $1.32 from $1.46.
- Anticipates 43% gross profit growth in 2021, with Seller up 30% and Cash up 60%.
- Willi estimates 2022 EPS of$1.80, implying 36% growth with 28% gross profit growth, comprised of 20% growth for Seller and 36% growth for Cash.
- SQ stock falls 2.8% in premarket trading after the downgrade and after the fintech reported Q4 earnings that beat estimates and Q4 revenue growth helped by its Bitcoin revenue.
- Willi's rating aligns with the Quant rating of Neutral, which gives SQ poor grades for value and earnings estimate revisions. The bulk of Wall Street analysts remain Bullish on the fintech (18 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
