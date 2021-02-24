Repligen EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $108.64M (+56.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.7M.
FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $500-$525 million ($459.5M consensus), reflecting overall revenue growth of 37%-43% as reported and at constant currency and organic growth of 26%-33%.
- Revenue contribution from COVID-related programs are expected to be in the range of $90-$100 million, representing incremental COVID related revenue of $44-$54 million and 12%-15% points of overall revenue growth. Incremental acquisition-related revenue is expected to be in the range of $37-$40 million, representing 10%-11% points of overall revenue growth.
- Gross margin is expected to be 57%-58% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
- Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $103-$109 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $134-$140 million.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $74-$79 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $106-$111 million. Our current guidance reflects a tax rate of 20% on adjusted pre-tax income.
- Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.30-$1.38. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.86-$1.94 vs. $1.18 consensus.
