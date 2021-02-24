Macy's stock lands higher price target from Telsey
Feb. 24, 2021
- Telsey Advisory Group turns more constructive on Macy's (NYSE:M) with a price target boost to $16 from $14.
- Analyst Dana Telsey: "Fourth quarter results were better than expected with topline and gross margin performance delivering earnings upside. The company ended the quarter in a clean inventory position (down 27.3%) and on more solid financial footing with incremental deleveraging of the balance sheet. Digital sales continue to grow, up 21% year over year in the quarter, reaching 44% of total sales."
- Telsey the company has managed through the challenges of the pandemic, but will enter 2021 continuing to face what the firm sees as structural traffic headwinds in the channel.
- A Market Perform rating is kept in place.
- Shares of Macy's perked up yesterday after the department store operator's earnings beat and guidance update.