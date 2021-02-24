Macy's stock lands higher price target from Telsey

Feb. 24, 2021 7:39 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)MBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Telsey Advisory Group turns more constructive on Macy's (NYSE:M) with a price target boost to $16 from $14.
  • Analyst Dana Telsey: "Fourth quarter results were better than expected with topline and gross margin performance delivering earnings upside. The company ended the quarter in a clean inventory position (down 27.3%) and on more solid financial footing with incremental deleveraging of the balance sheet. Digital sales continue to grow, up 21% year over year in the quarter, reaching 44% of total sales."
  • Telsey the company has managed through the challenges of the pandemic, but will enter 2021 continuing to face what the firm sees as structural traffic headwinds in the channel.
  • A Market Perform rating is kept in place.
  • Shares of Macy's perked up yesterday after the department store operator's earnings beat and guidance update.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.