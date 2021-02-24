Bank of Montreal upgraded to Outperform by Janney on ebbing headwinds
Feb. 24, 2021 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)
- Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperform from Neutral as better-than-expected Q1 results showed margins and fee-based revenue kicking in.
- Sees earnings momentum continuing through FY2022.
- Q1 takeaways include: more positive provision for credit loss outlook, recovering margins, and strong Capital Markets performance could stay elevated.
- Lifts FY2021 EPS estimate to C$10.19 from C$8.40 and FY2022 EPS estimate to C$10.33 from C$9.29.
- Rizvanovic's bullish rating compares with Neutral Quant rating and Wall Street analysts' average rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 2 Bearish).