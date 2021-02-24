Salarius stock jumps on initiation of Phase 1/2 sarcoma study expansion stage
Feb. 24, 2021 8:15 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)SLRXBy: SA News Team
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares up 23% premarket after initiating the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also known as FET-translocated sarcomas.
- Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.
- The expansion stage will consist of two treatment arms: The first arm will enroll up to 20 Ewing sarcoma patients investigating seclidemstat at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma; The second arm will enroll up to 30 patients with Ewing-related sarcomas and will investigate seclidemstat as a single-agent therapy at the RP2D.
- Both the Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma arms are designed to evaluate safety and efficacy endpoints, and Salarius expects to report data readouts from the trial towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.