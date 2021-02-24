Salarius stock jumps on initiation of Phase 1/2 sarcoma study expansion stage

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares up 23% premarket after initiating the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also known as FET-translocated sarcomas.
  • Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.
  • The expansion stage will consist of two treatment arms: The first arm will enroll up to 20 Ewing sarcoma patients investigating seclidemstat at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma; The second arm will enroll up to 30 patients with Ewing-related sarcomas and will investigate seclidemstat as a single-agent therapy at the RP2D.
  • Both the Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma arms are designed to evaluate safety and efficacy endpoints, and Salarius expects to report data readouts from the trial towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.