Tech stocks slide as 10-year yield tops 1.4%

  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.4% is the worst performer of the major average as the bond selloff continues to push yields higher.
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.2% and Dow (DJI) -0.2% are also lower.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up to five basis points to 1.41%. The 30-year is up eight basis points to 2.28%. Real rates are also moving higher, with the 10-year TIPS at -0.78%.
  • Higher rates lead to questions about valuations of growth stocks and the megacap stocks are struggling.
  • Tesla is the only one of the Big 6 in the green.
  • Apple is now dipping below its 100-day simple moving average of $124.73, having fallen below its 50-day SMA a week ago.
  • S&P sectors are split, with six higher and five lower.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) is the best performer, riding higher rates up.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) are among the weakest.
  • Morgan Stanley says institutions trimmed their holdings, on average, of growth tech stocks in the fourth quarter.

