Cartesian Growth upsizes $300M initial offering

Feb. 24, 2021 9:25 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cartesian Growth (GLBLU) prices of its initial public offering of 30M units, upsized from 25M units, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • The units are expected to commence trading on February 24, 2021 on Nasdaq under the symbol “GLBLU”.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.