Cartesian Growth upsizes $300M initial offering
Feb. 24, 2021 9:25 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cartesian Growth (GLBLU) prices of its initial public offering of 30M units, upsized from 25M units, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- The units are expected to commence trading on February 24, 2021 on Nasdaq under the symbol “GLBLU”.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2021.