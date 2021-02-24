SPAC BOA Acquisition prices $200M IPO to buy PropTech businesses
Feb. 24, 2021 9:37 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BOA Acquisition (BOAS) prices its upsized initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit that have started trading today on NYSE under the ticker symbol "BOAS.U".
- Each unit includes a common stock of the company and one-third of a redeemable warrant, which is exercisable as a whole at $11.50/share.
- Gross proceeds will be $200M. In addition, underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
- Special purpose acquisition company, BOA Acquisition says it is focused on combining with “PropTech” businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry with an aggregate enterprise value greater than $500M.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb. 26, 2021.
- Now Read: SPAC DMY Technology III gains on talks to take quantum computing company IonQ public (update)