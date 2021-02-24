SA contributors flagged SolarWindow just before 30% plunge
Feb. 24, 2021 SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (WNDW) By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- After a near 30% drop on Tuesday that brought shares back to the $22-level, SolarWindow (OTCPK:WNDW) has responded to what it called a "short-and-distort" campaign. The decline was the largest intraday fall since 2017, though the stock is up 4.3% this morning.
- "We will protect our stockholders, and will not be bullied from our mission to create and commercialize transparent electricity-generating glass and plastics for commercial building windows, greenhouses, automotive applications, and more," CEO Jay Bhogal declared. "Nearly every major scientific or technology breakthrough is first ridiculed by those ignorant of its potential, then subverted by those threatened by its disruptive implications, and finally revealed as self-evident. Our innovative technology is no different."
- "SolarWindow is to Cleantech what Theranos was to Health Science - A seemingly aspirational concept which likely falls far short of the constraints of physics and reality," Western Edge wrote in a Seeking Alpha article just before Tuesday's plunge. "SolarWindow has been promising this revolutionary concept for 10+ years now with nothing to show for it. Furthermore, most of the key individuals involved at SolarWindow have an extensive history of working with its largest shareholder, SEC prosecuted Harmel Rayat, at his various other penny stock promotions."
- "The company doesn't have any marketed products and, therefore, currently generates zero revenue," added SA contributor True Orion. See SolarWindow Technologies: Unjustified Valuation And Possible Stock Offering Candidate.