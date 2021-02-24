Sypris Solutions stock more than doubles after military contract win

Feb. 24, 2021 9:58 AM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)SYPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sypris Solutions (SYPR +116.2%) skyrockets after its Sypris Electronics subsidiary received a follow-on award from a U.S. DoD prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a mission-critical, long range, precision-guided anti-ship missile system.
  • The program is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters. The missile system employs precision routing and guidance, day or night in all weather conditions and is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, and GPS navigation in contested environments.
  • Production will start this year. Further terms were not disclosed.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Shares of SYPR are in unchartered territory.
