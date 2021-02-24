Owens & Minor rallies 31% on Q4 estimates beat
Feb. 24, 2021
- Owens & Minor (OMI +31.4%) reports Q4 revenue increase of 7.8% Y/Y to $2.4B beating estimates by $200M.
- Significant increase in earnings performance was driven by sales growth, operating efficiencies, and product mix.
- Gross margin improved by 390 bps to and adj. operating income increased 204% Y/Y.
- Global Solutions segment revenue grew to $1.95B, +1% Y/Y and +5% Q/Q.
- Global Products segment revenue grew to $575M, +58% Y/Y and +21% Q/Q.
- Total debt reduced by $303M in Q4; and by $534M for the full year; as a result, interest expense was reduced by 23% in Q4 and by 15% for the full year.
- The Co. generated $71M of operating cash flow and continued to re-invest in the business across technology, infrastructure and services.
- The Board has approved FQ1 2021 dividend payment of $0.0025/share, payable on March 31, 2021.
- 2021 Guidance: Adj. EPS: $3.00 - 3.50 vs. consensus of $2.46, representing growth of 33% to 55% Y/Y.
