Gerdau S. A. shines after Q4 topline surges 43%
Feb. 24, 2021 11:10 AM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB)GGBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gerdau S. A. (GGB +6.0%) reports Q4 Revenue of R$13.62B, +42.9% Y/Y.
- Gross margin of 19.5% vs. 7.1% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin jumps to 22.4% from 11.9%.
- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 3.1B, about 3 times higher than 4Q19.
- Free Cash Flow amounted R$ 2.4B.
- Net debt LTM EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.25x in the end of December 2020, from 1.67x in the end of 2019.
- Adjusted net income of R$1.2B, vs. R$0.61B last year.
